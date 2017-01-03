Brother of airport shooting suspect s...

Brother of airport shooting suspect says US government failed him8 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Penuelas , Jan 7: The brother of a man accused of shooting five people at a Florida airport questioned today why his brother was allowed to keep his gun after US authorities knew he'd become increasingly paranoid and was hearing voices. After serving in the National Guard in Iraq, 26-year-old Esteban Santiago had trouble controlling his anger and told his brother Bryan Santiago that he felt he was being chased and being controlled by the CIA through secret online messages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) Fri Princess Hey 2,637
Amalia Rodrigues Jan 3 Chris Deile 8
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan 3 loved one 1
Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!! Dec 31 Chris Deile 30
Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ... Dec 27 Chris Deile 7
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec 27 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,442 • Total comments across all topics: 277,707,813

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC