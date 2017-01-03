Brother of airport shooting suspect says US government failed him8 min ago

Penuelas , Jan 7: The brother of a man accused of shooting five people at a Florida airport questioned today why his brother was allowed to keep his gun after US authorities knew he'd become increasingly paranoid and was hearing voices. After serving in the National Guard in Iraq, 26-year-old Esteban Santiago had trouble controlling his anger and told his brother Bryan Santiago that he felt he was being chased and being controlled by the CIA through secret online messages.

