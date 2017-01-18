Ballot initiative to change Anchoragea s protections for LGBTQ community deemed illegal
The petition to change Anchorage's non-discrimination ordinance, which protects the civil rights of the LGBTQ community, will not move forward. A group of Anchorage residents submitted an application for the "Protect Our Privacy Initiative" in early January.
