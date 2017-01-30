At least 6 people at University of Alaska could be impacted by Trump immigration ban
At least a half-dozen students at the University of Alaska Fairbanks could be affected by President Donald Trump's immigration order barring entry for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries into the United States. UAF spokeswoman Marmian Grimes said six students and employees at the university were identified as being from the countries listed under the executive order.
