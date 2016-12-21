APD Locates Stolen Car With Unharmed Toddler Inside
Anchorage, AK- Just after 5:30 p.m this evening, a 2012 silver Nissan Sentra left running with the keys and a small child inside, was stolen. The auto theft occurred on the 200 block of McCarrey, in the Mountain View neighborhood of Anchorage.
