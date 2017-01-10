Anvik tribal courts given more jurisdiction in lower level cases
The state of Alaska and the Anvik Tribe have signed an historic justice agreement. The government to government pact provides a template for tribal courts to administer restorative sentences in certain lower level cases, as an alternative to the state criminal justice system.
