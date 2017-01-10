Anvik tribal courts given more jurisd...

Anvik tribal courts given more jurisdiction in lower level cases

The state of Alaska and the Anvik Tribe have signed an historic justice agreement. The government to government pact provides a template for tribal courts to administer restorative sentences in certain lower level cases, as an alternative to the state criminal justice system.

