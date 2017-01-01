Anchorage's Hmong community rings in ...

Anchorage's Hmong community rings in the New Year

A group of women dressed in traditional costumes pose for a photograph during the Hmong New Year celebration at the Dome in Anchorage, Alaska, on Sunday, January 1, 2017. Under a giant inflatable dome, Anchorage's Hmong community rang in the new year Sunday with rituals both old and new - traditional garb, green papaya salad and sticky rice, cultural songs and dances and plenty of Instagram pictures made possible by selfie sticks.

