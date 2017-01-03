Anchorage's 4th Avenue Theatre gets i...

Anchorage's 4th Avenue Theatre gets its demolition permit, but owners say they won't raze it

9 hrs ago

A demolition permit was issued for the historic downtown 4th Avenue Theatre last month after Anchorage's building board ruled that city officials, citing historic preservation questions, erred in delaying the permit. In a 2-1 vote at a December hearing, the Board of Building Regulation Examiners and Appeals agreed last month with the theater's owners, Peach Investments LLC, which said the city didn't have grounds to deny the permit.

Anchorage, AK

