Anchorage to get crowd-sourced five-year economic plan
On Tuesday, an economic development group in Anchorage launched a new survey to crowdsource how residents think the local economy should grow in the next five years. The survey is the first step in what's known as a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, or CEDS, according to Pamela Kauveiyakul, the Business and Economic Development Director for the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
