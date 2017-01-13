Anchorage Symphony goes to the movies

Anchorage Symphony goes to the movies

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KSKA

The Anchorage Symphony Orchestra , under the direction of Conductor/Maestro Randy Fleischer , brings back its annual collaboration between music and film as it performs the original soundtracks to two of Charlie Chaplin's more popular films, The Kid and The Idle Class while the films are shown. Fleischer and Education Coordinator Susan Windgrove-Reed come by Stage Talk to give some background on Chaplin and how Fleischer works to combine the music with the films during the showings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child molester moving to Alaska Wed Warning 2
Amalia Rodrigues Jan 10 Chris Deile 9
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) Jan 9 Princess Hey 2,638
News Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air... Jan 9 Christine in Mich... 1
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan 3 loved one 1
Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!! Dec 31 Chris Deile 30
Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ... Dec 27 Chris Deile 7
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,234 • Total comments across all topics: 277,883,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC