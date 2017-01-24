Anchorage School Board votes to spend over $10 million in savings
The Anchorage School Board on Monday decided to spend $10.55 million in savings to pay off bond debt and for the Mount Iliamna Elementary School relocation, new language arts curriculum and to take over a school in Eagle River used by the Anchorage superintendent's former district. The largest chunk of money, about $5.6 million, went toward school bond debt reimbursement that Gov. Bill Walker vetoed last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|19 hr
|Chris Deile
|2
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|19 hr
|Chris Deile
|39
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Tue
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Tue
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M...
|Sun
|willy
|1
|Amalia Rodrigues
|Sun
|Chris Deile
|20
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC