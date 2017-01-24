Anchorage School Board votes to spend...

Anchorage School Board votes to spend over $10 million in savings

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The Anchorage School Board on Monday decided to spend $10.55 million in savings to pay off bond debt and for the Mount Iliamna Elementary School relocation, new language arts curriculum and to take over a school in Eagle River used by the Anchorage superintendent's former district. The largest chunk of money, about $5.6 million, went toward school bond debt reimbursement that Gov. Bill Walker vetoed last year.

