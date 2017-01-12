Anchorage Receives Bloomberg Philanthropies Innovation Team Grant
Anchorage, AK- Anchorage is one of seven cities in the United States, Israel and Canada, that was selected by Bloomberg Philanthropies, as a fresh member of its Innovation Team Program. Anchorage was chosen along with Austin, TX; Baltimore, MD; Detroit, MI; Durham, NC; Be'er Sheva, Israel; and Toronto, Canada.
