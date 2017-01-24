Anchorage police seek 2 people of interest in Government Hill fatal shooting
Anchorage police named two "persons of interest" in the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in the Government Hill neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police said in a statement that an investigation led to identification of Sean Robert Samuel Simeonoff and Kenya Damien Jacob Berezkin, both 18. The teenagers are believed to have information about the death of Jesus Oropeza, 17. Sean Robert Samuel Simeonoff and Kenya Damien Jacob Berezkin, both 18, are being named by the Anchorage Police Department as "persons of interest" in the fatal Government Hill shooting of Jesus Oropeza, 17, on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|14 hr
|Chris Deile
|2
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|15 hr
|Chris Deile
|39
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|23 hr
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Tue
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M...
|Sun
|willy
|1
|Amalia Rodrigues
|Sun
|Chris Deile
|20
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC