Anchorage police seek 2 people of interest in Government Hill fatal shooting

Anchorage police named two "persons of interest" in the fatal shooting of a teenage boy in the Government Hill neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police said in a statement that an investigation led to identification of Sean Robert Samuel Simeonoff and Kenya Damien Jacob Berezkin, both 18. The teenagers are believed to have information about the death of Jesus Oropeza, 17. Sean Robert Samuel Simeonoff and Kenya Damien Jacob Berezkin, both 18, are being named by the Anchorage Police Department as "persons of interest" in the fatal Government Hill shooting of Jesus Oropeza, 17, on Saturday.

