Anchorage Police Department activity,...

Anchorage Police Department activity, Nov. 2, 2013.

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Law enforcement agencies are agitating for changes to parts of Alaska's sweeping new crime law before all of Senate Bill 91 has even gone into effect. The law, based on recommendations from the 13-member Alaska Criminal Justice Commission , aims to reduce prison overcrowding and recidivism by giving "low risk" offenders treatment instead of time behind bars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo... Tue Chris Deile 2
Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!! Tue Chris Deile 39
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Tue jim moeder 1
News Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste... Tue Cordwainer Trout 1
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M... Jan 22 willy 1
Amalia Rodrigues Jan 22 Chris Deile 20
News Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in... Jan 21 Dr Wu 1
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,741 • Total comments across all topics: 278,262,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC