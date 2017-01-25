Anchorage Police Department activity, Nov. 2, 2013.
Law enforcement agencies are agitating for changes to parts of Alaska's sweeping new crime law before all of Senate Bill 91 has even gone into effect. The law, based on recommendations from the 13-member Alaska Criminal Justice Commission , aims to reduce prison overcrowding and recidivism by giving "low risk" offenders treatment instead of time behind bars.
