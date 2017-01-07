Anchorage Police Chief Chris Tolley addresses the media Saturday,...
The Anchorage man accused in the mass shooting at a Florida airport Friday did not have ties to a terrorist organization when he was investigated last year, the FBI said at a news conference Saturday in Anchorage, and he had exhibited mental health problems during an incident at the Anchorage FBI office that led Anchorage police to take his gun. At the same news conference, Anchorage police said they later returned the gun to Esteban Santiago , 26, after the weapon had been logged into evidence for safekeeping.
