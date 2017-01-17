Anchorage Opera to serve on national panel, announces veterans engagement project

Anchorage Opera was selected by OPERA America to participate in a two-year initiative designed to build the field's capacity for strengthening communities through opera and increase their capacity to work collaboratively with other organizations to address civic priorities. This project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts through its Our Town program, which supports creative placemaking projects that help to transform communities into lively, beautiful and resilient places with the arts at their core.

