Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida airport shooter as investigation continues
There are 1 comment on the Anchorage Daily News story from 18 hrs ago, titled Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida airport shooter as investigation continues.
Anchorage's only mosque found itself fielding calls in recent days from people wondering if Esteban Santiago - the 26-year-old accused of killing five people at a Fort Lauderdale airport baggage claim - had ties to the mosque, after unsubstantiated reports surfaced online linking him to radical Islam. "We have no connection with this guy whatsoever," said Barbour, who works as a physician.
#1 8 hrs ago
As usual, just because 1 criminal is muslim, to these racist hatemongers ALL muslims are criminals!
But when it is a criminal christian ... they're quick to point out that ... "he is no true christian" !
Hypocrites!
