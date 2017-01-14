Anchorage commercial real estate vacancies expected to go up in 2017
That was one of the main takeaways from a commercial real estate forecast luncheon Friday hosted by the Building Owners and Managers Association of Anchorage. For Class A office space, which essentially means the best buildings in the Anchorage market, the vacancy rate is expected to rise from 9.3 percent now to 11 percent or 12 percent a year from now, according to forecast numbers from Anchorage real estate appraisal and consulting firm Reliant.
