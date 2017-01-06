Anchorage Assemblyman wants to ask voters to expand where park maintenance taxes are paid

Unlike most of Anchorage, some pockets of the eastern Hillside don't pay taxes for park maintenance - a quirk of the city's evolution that a city Assemblyman wants to ask voters to change. South Anchorage Assemblyman John Weddleton said he's long heard frustrations about trash, overflowing parking and trespassing on private property by people looking for ways into Chugach State Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.