Anchorage assemblyman proposes ban on pot discounts for active military

Anchorage Assemblyman Forrest Dunbar says Anchorage pot shops shouldn't be allowed to offer discounts to active members of the U.S. military as long as buying pot jeopardizes a soldier's job. An ordinance Dunbar plans to introduce to the Assembly on Tuesday spells out a broad ban on offering or advertising discounts on pot products for active soldiers in Anchorage.

