Anchorage assemblyman proposes ban on pot discounts for active military
Anchorage Assemblyman Forrest Dunbar says Anchorage pot shops shouldn't be allowed to offer discounts to active members of the U.S. military as long as buying pot jeopardizes a soldier's job. An ordinance Dunbar plans to introduce to the Assembly on Tuesday spells out a broad ban on offering or advertising discounts on pot products for active soldiers in Anchorage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|10 hr
|Chris Deile
|35
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M...
|Sun
|willy
|1
|Amalia Rodrigues
|Sun
|Chris Deile
|20
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
|Johnny Ray Thompson also known as Bubba T from ...
|Jan 19
|so you know
|1
|Child molester moving to Alaska
|Jan 11
|Warning
|2
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Jan 9
|Princess Hey
|2,635
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC