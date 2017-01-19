Anchorage apartments might see vacancies climb this year
More people moved out of the city than moved here last year, and some property owners are finding it harder to get units rented. Tyler Robinson, director of development planning and finance at Cook Inlet Housing Authority, said at a real estate forecast luncheon last week that while "anecdotally," the agency's housing stock is "still well below 5 percent vacancy," he's heard that number is creeping upward for some.
