Alert levels raised as Bogoslof volcano spits another ash cloud to 35,000 feet
Two new eruptions at Bogoslof volcano in the Aleutian Islands overnight Sunday sent up an ash cloud that was spotted near the Pribilof Islands on Monday morning. The Alaska Volcano Observatory said in an update early Monday that the volcano, roughly 60 miles west of Unalaska, erupted over the course of about half an hour beginning around 10:30 p.m. Bogoslof has been periodically erupting since mid-December, but prevailing winds have carried ash above the Bering Sea rather than over land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|14 hr
|Princess Hey
|2,639
|Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air...
|16 hr
|Christine in Mich...
|1
|Amalia Rodrigues
|Jan 3
|Chris Deile
|8
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan 3
|loved one
|1
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Dec 31
|Chris Deile
|30
|Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ...
|Dec 27
|Chris Deile
|7
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC