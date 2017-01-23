Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste dumping case
ANCHORAGE, Alaska - An Alaska man convicted of illegally dumping human waste into a harbor from a floating strip club he was operating has been spared serving prison time. Darren Byler instead was sentenced Monday in Anchorage to five years of probation and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine, in increments of no less than $2,000 a year, beginning this year.
#1 10 hrs ago
Another case of a Liberal Democrat polluting humankind with his filth and the waterways with his slave victims and their audiences filth getting off easy, so that the Democrat promotion of pornography, family destruction, illegal drugs, prostitution, genocide of babies and lying media can continue.
