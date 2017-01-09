Alaska sees seasonal rise in rate of ...

Alaska sees seasonal rise in rate of flu; other viruses are circulating too

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Influenza infections in Alaska were on the rise leading up to the new year, according to state health officials, who emphasize the value of getting vaccinated - although other respiratory infections were making their way around the state as well. Dr. Jay Butler, chief medical officer at the state Department of Health and Social Services, said rates of flu infections increased at the end of 2016.

