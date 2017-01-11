Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11...

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KSKA

Alaska's congressional delegation cheered last year when the Missile Defense Agency awarded an $80 million contract to the Kodiak missile launch facility. But in the U.S. Senate this week, the contract was at the top of one Republican senator's pork list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child molester moving to Alaska 23 hr Warning 2
Amalia Rodrigues Jan 10 Chris Deile 9
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) Jan 9 Princess Hey 2,639
News Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air... Jan 9 Christine in Mich... 1
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan 3 loved one 1
Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!! Dec 31 Chris Deile 30
Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ... Dec 27 Chris Deile 7
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,848,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC