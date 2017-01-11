Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
Alaska's congressional delegation cheered last year when the Missile Defense Agency awarded an $80 million contract to the Kodiak missile launch facility. But in the U.S. Senate this week, the contract was at the top of one Republican senator's pork list.
