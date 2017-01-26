Alaska Natives to protect land for Ca...

Alaska Natives to protect land for California carbon program

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

This Oct. 26, 2016, photo provided by New Forests Inc. shows Chugach Alaska Corp. lands in Carbon Mountain, Alaska. An undeveloped Alaska coal field, California's offsets for carbon pollution and thousands of acres of forest are the unlikely players in a complex agreement that is expected to generate millions for an Alaska Native organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo... 8 hr Chris Deile 15
Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!! Tue Chris Deile 39
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Jan 24 jim moeder 1
News Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste... Jan 24 Cordwainer Trout 1
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M... Jan 22 willy 1
Amalia Rodrigues Jan 22 Chris Deile 20
News Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in... Jan 21 Dr Wu 1
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,999 • Total comments across all topics: 278,288,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC