Alaska lawmaker, in bid for public co...

Alaska lawmaker, in bid for public confidence, pushes tighter...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Anchorage Independent Rep. Jason Grenn, who's in his first month as a legislator, is proposing measures that would make decisions about lawmakers' conflicts more visible - even if it wouldn't stop them from voting. House Bill 44 and House Concurrent Resolution 1 had their first hearings Friday in the House Judiciary Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo... 5 hr Chris Deile 25
Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!! Jan 24 Chris Deile 39
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Jan 24 jim moeder 1
News Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste... Jan 24 Cordwainer Trout 1
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M... Jan 22 willy 1
Amalia Rodrigues Jan 22 Chris Deile 20
News Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in... Jan 21 Dr Wu 1
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Ferguson
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,687 • Total comments across all topics: 278,340,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC