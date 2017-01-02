Alaska folk schools offer lessons in ...

Alaska folk schools offer lessons in fighting 'convenience culture'

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

John Moriarty founded Folkskills, a folk school launched earlier this year in Anchorage with a focus on providing classes in traditional skills. Instructors have connected with learners through Folkskills to teach leatherworking, urban chicken keeping, pickling and canning of beets, flower-crown making and other skills.

