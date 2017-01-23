Alaska Dispatch News poll: Climate ch...

Alaska Dispatch News poll: Climate change

Editor's note: Daily through Jan. 25, ADN will publish poll results showing how Alaskans feel about topics ranging from the Affordable Care Act and President-elect Donald Trump's transition to crime and the opioid crisis. A strikingly large portion of Alaskans worry about global warming or climate change, though they differ significantly in how much they worry, according to a public opinion poll conducted among 750 respondents last month for Alaska Dispatch News by Ivan Moore's Alaska Survey Research.

