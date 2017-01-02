Agency for Alaska's mentally ill test...

Agency for Alaska's mentally ill tests legal limits with $40 million real estate investment

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The board of the $600 million state government trust charged with caring for Alaska's mentally ill has purchased tens of millions of dollars of Outside real estate as investments, in apparent defiance of state law. Since 2011, the Alaska Mental Health Trust has invested $39 million in seven commercial properties - two in Anchorage, three in Texas, and one each in Utah and Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) 6 hr Princess Hey 2,627
Amalia Rodrigues Dec 31 Chris Deile 4
Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!! Dec 31 Chris Deile 30
Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ... Dec 27 Chris Deile 7
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec 27 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
Laissez-faire gentrification; Physiocratic colo... Dec 22 Chris Deile 6
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,553,784

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC