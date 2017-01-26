After-school activities canceled today in Anchorage
The Anchorage School District cancelled all after-school activities today but chose to keep schools open. ASD announced in a press release that all but two high school bus routes were completed on schedule, even with bad road conditions that worsened as the morning progressed, particularly in Eagle River and the hillside areas.
