Accused airport shooter Esteban Santiago visited jihadi chat rooms, prosecutors say

Accused airport shooter Esteban Santiago initially blamed his actions on government mind control but later told FBI agents he had been "on the dark web" communicating in "jihadi chat rooms" with Islamic State terrorists or sympathizers, authorities said in court Tuesday. During a detention hearing, federal prosecutors said that Santiago, 26, practiced firing his weapon at a gun range in Alaska in the months prior to the Jan. 6 attack at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

