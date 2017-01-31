A quick-thinking witness and a front-end loader save Anchorage pedestrian pinned by truck

Russell Raven was on his way to Fred Meyer in Midtown Anchorage with his daughter Saturday evening when he watched a horrifying collision unfold in front of him. It was just after 5 p.m. when a man walked into a crosswalk at Seward Highway and Benson Boulevard while traffic had the right of way, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.