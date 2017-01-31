A quick-thinking witness and a front-end loader save Anchorage pedestrian pinned by truck
Russell Raven was on his way to Fred Meyer in Midtown Anchorage with his daughter Saturday evening when he watched a horrifying collision unfold in front of him. It was just after 5 p.m. when a man walked into a crosswalk at Seward Highway and Benson Boulevard while traffic had the right of way, according to the Anchorage Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|2 hr
|Chris Deile
|32
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Jan 24
|Chris Deile
|39
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M...
|Jan 22
|willy
|1
|Amalia Rodrigues
|Jan 22
|Chris Deile
|20
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC