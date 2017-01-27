A perennial political candidate wants to run for Anchorage Assembly...
After half a decade of running for political office without any luck, retired Anchorage math teacher David Nees is trying a different tactic: running for two offices at once. On Friday, Nees registered as a candidate for both the Anchorage Assembly and the Anchorage School Board in the April city election.
