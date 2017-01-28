A critic's observations after 50 years reporting on Alaska arts
Mike Dunham loiters before the opening of "The Magnificent Seven" at the Regal Cinemas Stadium 16 at the Tikahtnu Commons in Anchorage on Sept. 23. Since 1967 I have had a hand in covering the Anchorage creative scene more or less daily in broadcast and print.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|17 hr
|Chris Deile
|25
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Jan 24
|Chris Deile
|39
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M...
|Jan 22
|willy
|1
|Amalia Rodrigues
|Jan 22
|Chris Deile
|20
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC