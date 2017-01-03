5 Dead, 8 wounded in Florida Airport Attack. Gunman is Anchorage resident
Five people were killed and eight others were injured in a shooting at a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. The suspected shooter was apprehended, and has been identified as Esteban Santiago.
