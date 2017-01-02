4 years in, Anchorage is still working to make glass recycling pencil out
Environmental engineer Donna Mears stands near a mountain of glass bottles on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, that will be recycled at Central Recycling Services Inc. in Anchorage. The company collects 1,200 to 1,400 tons of glass each year and sold 300 tons of recycled glass aggregate in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|2 hr
|loved one
|1
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|17 hr
|Princess Hey
|2,627
|Amalia Rodrigues
|Dec 31
|Chris Deile
|4
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Dec 31
|Chris Deile
|30
|Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ...
|Dec 27
|Chris Deile
|7
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC