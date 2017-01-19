3 suspected of breaking into vacant Anchorage rental home arrested for burglary, criminal mischief
Three people were arrested this week in Anchorage, and two stolen vehicles were recovered, after the suspects were spotted in a rental house that had sat vacant for several months, Anchorage police said. On Tuesday, neighbors on the 9600 block of Grover Drive in the Hillside area called the Anchorage Police Department, spokesperson Renee Oistad wrote in a release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Ray Thompson also known as Bubba T from ...
|19 hr
|so you know
|1
|Child molester moving to Alaska
|Jan 11
|Warning
|2
|Amalia Rodrigues
|Jan 10
|Chris Deile
|9
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Jan 9
|Princess Hey
|2,635
|Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air...
|Jan 9
|Christine in Mich...
|1
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan 3
|loved one
|1
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Dec 31
|Chris Deile
|30
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC