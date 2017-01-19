3 suspected of breaking into vacant Anchorage rental home arrested for burglary, criminal mischief

Three people were arrested this week in Anchorage, and two stolen vehicles were recovered, after the suspects were spotted in a rental house that had sat vacant for several months, Anchorage police said. On Tuesday, neighbors on the 9600 block of Grover Drive in the Hillside area called the Anchorage Police Department, spokesperson Renee Oistad wrote in a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.