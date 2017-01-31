3 from plane overdue in Kenai rescued on opposite side of Cook Inlet
A flare in the dark was the first sign a Coast Guard helicopter crew saw from three people found alive Monday night more than a day after their plane was reported overdue from Anchorage to Kenai. Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Shawn Eggert said all three people from the Cessna 180 were picked up around 6 p.m. Monday by an MH-60 Jayhawk chopper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MILVA!!!! Il mare nel cassetto (classic Sanremo...
|2 hr
|Chris Deile
|32
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Jan 24
|Chris Deile
|39
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, M...
|Jan 22
|willy
|1
|Amalia Rodrigues
|Jan 22
|Chris Deile
|20
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC