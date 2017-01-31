3 from plane overdue in Kenai rescued on opposite side of Cook Inlet

A flare in the dark was the first sign a Coast Guard helicopter crew saw from three people found alive Monday night more than a day after their plane was reported overdue from Anchorage to Kenai. Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Shawn Eggert said all three people from the Cessna 180 were picked up around 6 p.m. Monday by an MH-60 Jayhawk chopper.

