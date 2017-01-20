1 Wasilla man dead, 1 injured in Park...

1 Wasilla man dead, 1 injured in Parks Highway wreck

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A Wasilla taxi passenger was killed in a crash Saturday on the Parks Highway that also injured the taxi driver, according to local police. The collision near the Parks Highway's intersection with North Weber Drive that killed 67-year-old Joseph Worchester was first reported to dispatchers at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday, according to a Wasilla Police Department statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anchorage Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amalia Rodrigues 5 hr Chris Deile 17
News Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in... 11 hr Dr Wu 1
Opiods Benzos and other Pain relief Meds 18 hr Opiods 1
Johnny Ray Thompson also known as Bubba T from ... Thu so you know 1
Child molester moving to Alaska Jan 11 Warning 2
Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11) Jan 9 Princess Hey 2,635
News Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air... Jan 9 Christine in Mich... 1
See all Anchorage Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anchorage Forum Now

Anchorage Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anchorage Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Anchorage, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,188 • Total comments across all topics: 278,123,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC