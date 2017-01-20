1 Wasilla man dead, 1 injured in Parks Highway wreck
A Wasilla taxi passenger was killed in a crash Saturday on the Parks Highway that also injured the taxi driver, according to local police. The collision near the Parks Highway's intersection with North Weber Drive that killed 67-year-old Joseph Worchester was first reported to dispatchers at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday, according to a Wasilla Police Department statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amalia Rodrigues
|5 hr
|Chris Deile
|17
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|11 hr
|Dr Wu
|1
|Opiods Benzos and other Pain relief Meds
|18 hr
|Opiods
|1
|Johnny Ray Thompson also known as Bubba T from ...
|Thu
|so you know
|1
|Child molester moving to Alaska
|Jan 11
|Warning
|2
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|Jan 9
|Princess Hey
|2,635
|Anchorage mosque fields calls about Florida air...
|Jan 9
|Christine in Mich...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC