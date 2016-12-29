Winter storm hits Western Alaska coast on its way to Fairbanks, Anchorage
Parts of Nome and Kotzebue lost power Thursday as a winter storm rolled over Alaska's western coast, while communities across the state braced themselves for possible heavy snow and blizzard conditions as the storm moved east. National Weather Service meteorologist Steven Vasko said Kotzebue was experiencing "basically white-out conditions," with wind gusts of 55 to 65 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|43 min
|Chris Deile
|29
|Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ...
|Dec 27
|Chris Deile
|7
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Laissez-faire gentrification; Physiocratic colo...
|Dec 22
|Chris Deile
|6
|Weidner Properties may owe you money - KTVA (May '08)
|Dec 20
|resident x
|39
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC