Whales duck cameras but can't hide from human observers
When it comes to counting how many sablefish that whales bite off of fishing hooks in the Gulf of Alaska, labor-saving cameras on small boats could be less accurate than human observers, according to a federal fisheries scientist and a member of the North Pacific Fishery Management Council. That's important because next year, for the first time, the Gulf sablefish commercial fishing quota takes into consideration the number of sablefish lost to "depredation" by killer and sperm whales in the Gulf of Alaska, according to Jon Heifetz, a Juneau-based biologist with the National Marine Fisheries Service.
