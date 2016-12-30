Tiny Nikiski makes ambitious bid to become Alaska's biggest city
Amid frustrations with road maintenance and other services provided by the Kenai Peninsula Borough, residents in the tiny town of Nikiski want to become Alaska's largest city, by many leaps and even more bounds. More than 300 petitioners from the unincorporated town, an industrial base for the oil and gas industry in Cook Inlet, are asking the state for the chance to vote on whether Nikiski can become a home-rule city stretching 5,480 square miles - bigger than Delaware and Rhode Island combined, which together have 96 incorporated towns and cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins!!! (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Red_Forman
|2,623
|Amalia Rodrigues
|7 hr
|Chris Deile
|4
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|8 hr
|Chris Deile
|30
|Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ...
|Dec 27
|Chris Deile
|7
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Laissez-faire gentrification; Physiocratic colo...
|Dec 22
|Chris Deile
|6
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC