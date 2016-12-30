Tiny Nikiski makes ambitious bid to b...

Tiny Nikiski makes ambitious bid to become Alaska's biggest city

10 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Amid frustrations with road maintenance and other services provided by the Kenai Peninsula Borough, residents in the tiny town of Nikiski want to become Alaska's largest city, by many leaps and even more bounds. More than 300 petitioners from the unincorporated town, an industrial base for the oil and gas industry in Cook Inlet, are asking the state for the chance to vote on whether Nikiski can become a home-rule city stretching 5,480 square miles - bigger than Delaware and Rhode Island combined, which together have 96 incorporated towns and cities.

