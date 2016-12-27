Suspect tackled by police dog after stolen car is stopped in East Anchorage

A man accused of stealing a car in Mountain View was apprehended Monday evening when he was tackled by a K-9 unit as he tried to run from the stopped vehicle, according to Anchorage police. Roland H. Grace, 23, was taken into custody at the intersection of DeBarr Road and Boniface Parkway shortly after a report around 7:45 p.m. that "an occupied stolen vehicle" had been spotted at the Wal- Mart on DeBarr, police said in a statement.

