Snow and freezing rain blanket Southcentral Alaska in overnight storm

Anchorage roads were receiving freezing rain early Friday, amid a storm that swept across the state this week, and drivers should expect slick roads on their morning commutes. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Anchorage area Thursday calling for 2 to 7 inches of overnight snow, as well as a Mat-Su winter storm warning for 10 to 13 inches of snow in higher elevations.

