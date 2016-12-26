Scientists blast fish council for Ber...

Scientists blast fish council for Bering Sea data gap

Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Although Bering Sea pollock stocks remain strong and the huge multimillion-dollar commercial fishing quota was increased this month by the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, the federal panel's scientific advisers issued a report complaining about the lack of data on declining marine mammals, especially the northern fur seal. "On-going declines in northern fur seals have the potential to impact the pollock in the eastern Bering Sea," warned the Scientific and Statistical Committee, which advises the NPFMC.

Anchorage, AK

