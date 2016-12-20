Port Alsworth plane carrying 4 people crashed at Lake Clark soon after takeoff, says NTSB report
The plane that carried a father, two of his teenage children and a young pilot to their deaths in a crash at Lake Clark two weeks ago was only airborne for about five minutes, according to a preliminary accident report from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board. The single-engine plane, a Piper PA-28 Cherokee, left the small community of Port Alsworth around 9:30 a.m. Dec. 7, and is believed to have crashed around 9:35 a.m. It's presumed that the four-seater plane sustained "substantial damage" from its impact with lake surface and the four Port Alsworth residents aboard suffered "fatal injuries," said the preliminary report released Tuesday .
