Police in Alaska capital city launch 2017 kindness campaign
FILE - In this July 20, 2016 file photo, Juneau Police Officer Ken Colon grills hot dogs during a gathering sponsored by the police department to allow people to take a stand against violence and to celebrate diversity wi... ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Following a year of deadly confrontations between police and citizens across the U.S., police in Alaska's capital city are spearheading a campaign to turn 2017 into a community-wide year of kindness. Juneau police will kick off the campaign with public potlucks on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day to encourage locals to commit daily acts of kindness and to reach out weekly to individuals outside their usual circles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Anchorage Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katty Line - Puisque tu dors, j'ose te le dire ...
|Tue
|Chris Deile
|7
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Tue
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Natalie Wood...There was a different ending!!!!
|Dec 22
|Chris Deile
|21
|Laissez-faire gentrification; Physiocratic colo...
|Dec 22
|Chris Deile
|6
|Weidner Properties may owe you money - KTVA (May '08)
|Dec 20
|resident x
|39
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anchorage Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC