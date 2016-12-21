Police in Alaska capital city launch ...

Police in Alaska capital city launch 2017 kindness campaign

Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

FILE - In this July 20, 2016 file photo, Juneau Police Officer Ken Colon grills hot dogs during a gathering sponsored by the police department to allow people to take a stand against violence and to celebrate diversity wi... ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Following a year of deadly confrontations between police and citizens across the U.S., police in Alaska's capital city are spearheading a campaign to turn 2017 into a community-wide year of kindness. Juneau police will kick off the campaign with public potlucks on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day to encourage locals to commit daily acts of kindness and to reach out weekly to individuals outside their usual circles.

