Police in Alaska capital city launch 2017 kindness campaign
In this Dec. 20, 2016 photo, Thunder Mountain High School Principal Dan Larson, left, poses for photos with Mitchell Henderson, one of the students from Juneau-Douglas High School that spent a lunch hour handing out candy canes to students at Thunder Mountain High School in Juneau, Alaska. Students passed out candy canes as part of a kindness campaign spearheaded by the Juneau Police Department that officially kicks off with the New Year.
