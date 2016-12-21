KWHL/Anchorage Gets Money And Toys Fo...

KWHL/Anchorage Gets Money And Toys For Tots

ALPHA MEDIA Rock KWHL /ANCHORAGE, AK raised $36,107 and received thousands of donated toys during its 21st Annual TOYS FOR TOTS toy drive. The three-day event is a partnership between the station and the U.S. MARINES.

