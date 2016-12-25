In Fairview, abandoned couches and an affection for the unremarkable
For several weeks, Adan Hernandez has been photographing a couch that sits outside near 14th Avenue and Ingra Street. Photographed on Friday, Dec. 23. Near an apartment building at 14th Avenue and Ingra Street in Anchorage, Adan Hernandez knelt, took out his phone and snapped a photo of a beige, sagging couch sitting in the front yard.
